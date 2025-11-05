Election Night Ratings: MSNBC Tops Primetime Cable News Coverage With 2.9 Million Viewers

Fox News led the pack in total day averaging 1.97 million viewers

Zohran Mamdani at his victory party (Getty Images)

Election night’s Democratic wins boosted MSNBC to lead the pack among its fellow cable news networks in primetime as the network secured its most-watched day and night since Election day 2024.

MSNBC averaged 2.92 million total viewers in primetime, outpacing Fox News, which averaged 2.76 million viewers, as well as CNN, which averaged 1.68 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings, which exclude out-of-home viewing. Full numbers will be available later in the day on Wednesday, and this story will be updated accordingly.

While MSNBC scored big in primetime, it’s Fox News that led the pack in total day, with the right-leaning network scoring an average 1.97 million viewers, exceeding viewership for MSNBC, which scored 1.28 million viewers, as well as CNN, which averaged 748,000 viewers.

