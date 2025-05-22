‘The Daily Show’: Charlamagne Tha God Says Republicans Are Looking for a ‘Daddy’ Not a President | Video

Charlamagne Tha God stopped by “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night to give Republicans a hard read: “Republicans aren’t looking for a president. They’re looking for a daddy,” the radio host and influencer said.

The comedian opened up his segment by talking about”one of the big mysteries of the Trump era,” namely how many Republicans are staying quiet about several of Trump’s questionable decisions. Specifically, he highlighted the president’s “blatant corruption, disregarding the Constitution” and “that MAGA masturbation dance.”

“Look, the point of a democracy isn’t that the president is an all-powerful figure who’s always right and can never be questioned. That sounds more like a little kid’s idea of their father. And I think that’s the answer,” Charlamagne Tha God said. He then played several examples of Republican officials and influential supporters all calling Trump “daddy.”

“You can’t be talking about needing a daddy if you have an AAPR card,” the radio personality said. “My god, if you have daddy issues, don’t go into politics. Become a stripper like a normal person.”

Charlamagne Tha God then explained that when most Trump supporters make these daddy jokes about Trump, they’re actually saying that they want a protector.

“But here’s the thing I don’t get about making Trump your father figure. If you listen to his own family members, he sounds like he’s a terrible father,” Charlamagne Tha God said. To emphasize his point, he showed off several clips of Trump either insulting his biological children or clearly playing favorites.

“If you hate your kids that much, at least have the decency to go out for cigarettes and never come back,” he said. “When you have an emotionally unavailable dad, you’re constantly having to beg for his love … Republicans, to paraphrase the immortal Maury Povich, he is not your father.” Watch the full clip above.