‘The Daily Show’ Host Desi Lydic Says Dr. Oz Pick ‘Could Be Worse’: ‘Surprised He Didn’t Pick Dr. Pepper’

Following rumors Dr. Oz could lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, “The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic had some choice words.

“It could be worse. At least Dr. Oz is an actual doctor. I’m impressed he didn’t pick Dr. Pepper,” Lydic said on Wednesday night.

Lydic also said that the only qualification for Donald Trump’s incoming cabinet seems to be “being on TV.” “His defense secretary is a guy from ‘Fox & Friends,’ his transportation secretary is a guy from Fox Business and his attorney general is a guy who I’m pretty sure was on ‘To Catch a Predator,’” Lydic said, making a jab at Matt Gaez.

The Comedy Central host then called out Dr. Oz for having what she deemed a “long history of medical quackery.” “I wonder how people got the idea he was a serious medical expert in the first place,” Lydic said before showing multiple clips of major media organizations introducing and interviewing Dr. Oz as a credible medical source.

Though Lydic had some fun at Dr. Oz’s expense, she pointed out that his possible appointment nods to what she sees as a bigger problem with Trump’s administration. “There’s not going to be a layer of competent workers at some point. It’s just celebrities all the way down,” Lydic said. “Trump isn’t picking leaders of agencies. He’s picking mascots. But no one expects Mr. Met to actually pick up a bat and hit a ball.”

That led to a long rant about the ethics of Mr. Met hitting a baseball and the sex life of the Mets mascot. Watch the full opening monologue above.