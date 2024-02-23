Desi Lydic zeroed in on “moderate” Republicans on “The Daily Show” Thursday night, though she suggested many aren’t actually moderate. That includes Liz Cheney, who Lydic joked is a “nepo bomber” that likes attacking other countries so much that she thought “Oppenheimer” was actually a sitcom.

Though the segment began with, and largely focused on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Lydic pointed out that multiple Republicans have been deemed moderate by the media in recent years, simply because of the actions of Donald Trump.

“The media’s not used to discussing democracy vs. fascism,” Lydic said. “They’re used to discussing left vs. right, so they put Donald Trump on the far right, and anybody who didn’t storm the Capitol becomes a moderate. But that means any Republican, no matter what their views are, gets labeled as a moderate, just because they believe in democracy.”

Lydic cited Georgia governor Brian Kemp as an example, noting that he’s the most conservative governor the state’s ever had, but because doesn’t believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, he’s been labeled a moderate. The “Daily Show” host then mentioned Liz Cheney as another example.

“She denies climate change, she’s anti-abortion, and she loves bombing other countries just as much as her dad,” Lydic said. “Yeah! She’s a nepo bomber! She loves bombing other countries so much, she thought ‘Oppenheimer’ was the first season of an ABC sitcom. But because she says that Trump lost, guess what she’s called?”

Setting aside her digs at Cheney, Haley, and other Republicans, Lydic got serious and argued that, by calling conservatives moderate, it makes their more extreme beliefs seem like they’re “middle of the road,” when they’re not.

“The media should not be labeling [politicians] as moderate just because they passed the low bar of not overthrowing the government,” she said. “I’m sorry if I’m getting emotional about this, but I just believe that having biological conservatives competing in moderate sports — that is the women’s issue of our time!”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.