“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic was stunned after seeing Trump heavily praise Tim Scott during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. But that’s only because said praised was “so humiliating” for Scott.

When asked by Ingraham about what qualities he’s looking for in a Vice President, Trump initially said “somebody that you think would be a good president.” But, he quickly switched over to his more common answer: loyalty.

“He has been much better for me than he was for himself,” Trump said, noting that people keep mentioning Scott’s name for VP. “I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself. But boy does he talk about Trump!”

That said, Lydic is pretty certain she knows exactly who Scott is talking to when he talks about Trump.

“I’m sure he talks about him to his therapist,” she said Wednesday night. “God, that was so humiliating. Trump basically said ‘You’re only useful when you talk about how wonderful I am.’ And Tim just had to sit there and smile! I mean, who knew Trump also liked to grab ’em by the balls?”

Lydic wasn’t finished though. Asking Trump to expound on why Scott would be a good vice president, but in an “even more humiliating” way, she played another clip from the interview, in which Trump said “The one thing that always surprises me is that the VP choice has absolutely no impact.”

“Always remember, Tim, no one can not matter quite like you can’t,” Lydic sniped once the clip ended. “Now get out there and show the world nothing!”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.