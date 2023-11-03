“The Daily Show” guest host Charlemagne Tha God went not for the jugular but for the jawline in a dig at Donald Trump Jr. during Thursday night’s episode.

First calling former president Donald Trump the “crime kingpin of America,” the host then zeroed in on his eldest son, who testified in court this week in the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization.

“Does anyone think this man is a criminal mastermind?” Charlemagne asked as a particularly lumberjack-looking photo of Trump Jr. sitting on a stump gazing wistfully into the distance came up onscreen. “The only fraud he’s capable of is pretending a beard is a jawline.”

Charlemagne further discussed Trump Jr.’s particular testimony that he didn’t exactly know what he was signing when he was accused of inflating his father’s business by as much as $2 billion.

The self-described “just a real estate broker” said he left the nitty gritty details of the documents to his CPAs, and the general line of defense thus far has been to blame the accountants for cooking the books.

“Don Jr’s defense is that he has no idea what’s going on in his own company, and doesn’t even really understand business at all, which seems right to me,” the guest host said.

Charlemagne said he believed Trump Jr. who was also mockingly quoted as saying “sounds exciting, but no” to the question of whether or not he was familiar with basic accounting practices.

“I know you’re like, ‘Oh, so you think that the Trumps just signed all these things without knowing what they said?’ Yeah, that’s what everybody does,” Charlemagne said. “Every website you’ve ever been on has asked you to sign something and you did it without reading it. Mark Zuckerberg might own all of our kidneys.”

Watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.