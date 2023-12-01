‘The Daily Show’ Host Michelle Wolf Applauds Elon Musk for ‘Incredible’ Achievement: ‘He’s Made People Root for Advertisers!’ | Video

Elon Musk is none too happy with advertisers who have pulled out of buying on X, telling them on Wednesday to “go f— yourself.” And, to “The Daily Show” guest host Michelle Wolf, this battle marks an “incredible” achievement for Musk — he’s gotten people to root for businesses.

Kicking off Thursdays headlines segments with Musk and the latest developments surrounding him, Wolf joked that “He’s been on a non-apology apology tour following the fallout from his anti-Semitic tweets and, like a Tesla, it’s been blowing up in his face.”

Wolf then pulled up a clip of Musk during an interview on Wednesday, in which he first apologized for the posts, but then argued that they shouldn’t have resulted in a mass exodus of advertisers.

“If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f— yourself,” he said. “Is that clear? That’s how I feel.”

Mocking Musk’s odd hand gestures from the clip, Wolf agreed that one thing definitely is clear.

“It’s clear that Elon has accomplished something incredible. He’s made people root for advertisers!” she joked. “That’s crazy. Anyone could build an electric car, but you’re the only true genius who could lose a coolness battle to Mucinex.”

Wolf then immediately tore into the idea of advertisers “blackmailing” Musk by dropping off the platform.

“You’re not a victim here Elon, it’s not blackmail to not advertise on Twitter,” she mocked. “They don’t want anything from you, they don’t they just don’t like you. And you should be used to this by now!”

She added, “This guy swears so badly he doesn’t want to be liked, but it’s so obvious to everyone that he really wants to be liked. He wants to be liked so badly, he bought a company that’s all about likes. He’s the poster child for ‘money doesn’t buy happiness.’ You can see it in his recently purchased face.”

You can watch the full headlines segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.