‘The Daily Show’ Trolls Joe Rogan With 7-Minute Recap of His Life | Video

Joe Rogan has had a pretty long career at this point, but on Wednesday night, “The Daily Show” was able to sum it up in about seven minutes — and troll the host pretty hard along the way.

In a new “Daily Show-ography” of Rogan’s life, a booming voice recaps how the podcaster has reached “Rogan-lightenment” to become “a new thinker” who can “grapple with the mysteries of our universe.” Such mysteries, according to past Rogan clips, include: “What’s freakier, being in the bottom of the ocean or being up in space?” along with water being “dinosaur piss” and tables having a consciousness.

Starting from the beginning of his life, “TDS” pointed out Rogan’s interest in art, as he’s boasted he was “really good” at drawing.

“With work that asks important questions like, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if a wolf wore a fedora?’” the narrator mocks, “he could have been the next Michelangelo, but his interests pulled him elsewhere.”

From there, the video looks back at Rogan’s time in martial arts. His strategy, according to another clip, was “smush.”

“Smush on, smush off, Joseph-san,” the narrator booms, alongside images of Mr. Miyagi from “The Karate Kid.”

The 7-minute video also touches on Rogan’s time in stand-up comedy, sitcom acting and over on “The Man Show.” Of course, they didn’t forget about “Fear Factor” either.

“‘Fear Factor’ pushed Rogan to his limits, while Rogan pushed NBC lawyers to theirs,” the video says atop a clip of the host challenging contestants on the reality show to drink donkey semen and urine.

Eventually, the video circled around to Rogan’s tenure with UFC fighting and, ultimately, podcasting.

“Because the most fundamental truth about the modern world was finally within his grasp: that a man may speak forever without knowing things, as long as he has a podcast,” the Comedy Central show mocked.

You can watch the full “Daily Show-ography” of Joe Rogan in the video above.