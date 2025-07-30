‘Daily Show’ Slams Trump Administration’s Push to Discuss Religion at Work: ‘Absolutely Not’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic mocked the Trump administration on Tuesday night for trying to start what she called ‘Take Your Jesus to Work Day.’

The joke was made in reference to a new memo sent out by the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management encouraging federal workers to talk about their religious beliefs in the workplace. The memo stated that employees’ religious beliefs are protected by the First Amendment, which means they apparently have permission to tell their co-workers to rethink their own beliefs. They must, however, cease doing so if their co-workers tell them to.

“No. No, absolutely not,” Lydic said in response the memo. “If you’re going to approach me at work and ask, ‘Have you heard the good news?’ it better mean there are donuts in the break room. Otherwise, keep it moving, Zachariah!”

“Can you imagine how humiliating it would be to have your fundamental worldview changed by Susan from Accounting?” Lydic continued. “And who would have the balls to convert a co-worker? I don’t even feel comfortable telling my co-worker she should get bangs!”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video, below.

Elsewhere in her Tuesday “Daily Show” monologue, Lydic took aim at President Trump for his actions during his recent trip to Scotland. “Trump is in Scotland right now, seeing as his favorite island destination has been shut down,” Lydic joked, referencing Trump’s ties to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “To be clear, Trump was not just wasting time playing golf. He was also wasting time profiting off golf.”

“Just a reminder, this man is still the President of the United States,” Lydic told viewers, following a clip of Trump leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new Scottish golf course. “There’s a lot going on in the world, and he’s at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to promote his golf course? Is this his side hustle, or is America his side hustle? Who knows? I have no idea.”

“We’re just used to this now, but imagine if, when Obama was in office, he kept flying on Air Force One to open up Pizza Hut-Taco Bell franchises,” Lydic added.

In addition to opening his new golf course, Trump also finalized a tariff-driven trade deal with the European Union, which is projected to increase the cost of goods in America but may result in what Trump has called a “rebate” for certain Americans. “Now, this is the art of the deal. Everyone pays more for everything, and then a few of us maybe get a little bit of our money back,” Lydic remarked. “Man, this guy is always playing 5D hitting-yourself-in-the-balls.”