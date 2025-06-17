Jon Stewart Asks ‘What the F–k Is Wrong’ With Sen. Mike Lee, Recalls Bizarre Meeting in Wake of Tweets Mocking Minnesota Assassinations | Video

Jon Stewart was more serious than usual during his latest opening monologue for “The Daily Show.” In the wake of the assassination of Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, the Comedy Central host used his opening monologue to address the “jarring cognitive dissonance” among Republicans. And the target of his ire was Republican senator from Utah Mike Lee.

Throughout his monologue, Stewart contrasted Republican politicians and Fox News’ responses to protests in L.A. to their response to the murders of Hortman and her husband. His overwhelming point was that the right is happy to take action when it comes to responding to violence in a way that fits their agenda, such as bringing in the National Guard to stifle protests against ICE in California. But when it comes to addressing violence that doesn’t fit their agenda, like the rise of mass shootings, there’s a sense of resignation on the political right that these things just happen. During an especially charged moment, Stewart listed some of the deadliest mass shootings from the past 25 years for a minute straight.

“Turns out, when it comes to mass shootings, one’s not too many. A s–tload isn’t too many. By the way, you can say Second Amendment all you want, but you don’t seem to mind throwing out the Constitution when it comes to deportation,” Stewart said. “Violence should never be accepted. It should never be tolerated. But that’s for their issues.”

To further prove his point, Stewart zeroed in on senator Lee. “The Daily Show” host previously met Lee in 2019 as part of an event for the FealGood Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting all emergency personnel. At the time, the foundation was trying to get Lee to support a bill that would provide life-saving coverage and money to 9/11 first responders. After one first responder cop shared his story about being in the tower that collapsed, Stewart said that Lee smiled and said, “I bet you’ve got a lot of stories.”

“We met a lot of people in Washington. Some were hopeful, some of those meetings … Some were upsetting meetings,” Stewart said. “That was the only meeting where we all walked out and looked at each other and went, ‘What the f–k is wrong with that guy?’”

Stewart then played an impassioned clip of Lee using Laken Riley’s murder — a 22-year-old woman who was killed by undocumented immigrant José Antonio Ibarra — as a reason why more force needs to be taken when it comes to immigration and deportation.

“He’s right to be upset at our leaders for allowing unsafe conditions to happen. That’s fine,” Stewart said.

Play video

The late night host then showed two tweets Lee posted on X of the sitting U.S. senator mocking Hortman’s death. One of these, which Lee pinned, showed an image of shooting suspect with the caption “When Marxists don’t get their way.” Another post of the suspect Lee captioned with “Nightmare on Walz Street,” a pun invoking the last name of Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz.

“I truly want to know why, in his mind, one death at the hands of an immigrant is worth $150 billion of border security, a militarization of American cities — well, just the blue cities. I know the undocumented immigrants in red state fields are the good ones,” Stewart said. “But I want to know why those deaths in Minnesota are worth only a night of edgelord s–t posting. No billions for mental health. No stopping illegal weapons coming in. No nothing. We should ask him why. I bet he’s got some stories to tell.” Watch the full opening monologue above.