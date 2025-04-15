Jon Stewart Says No to Trump’s Medical Exam: ‘He Has a Front Butt’ | Video

Jon Stewart has no patience for President Donald Trump’s latest medical exam. On Monday, a White House physician declared that Trump was in “excellent” physical health and said that the president is 6 foot, 3 inches and 224 pounds.

“No. I’m going to say no to either of those numbers,” Stewart said on “The Daily Show” Monday night. “I don’t want to be that guy, but he has a front butt. I mean, we all get there. It’s fine. You can have it. But what’s with, ‘He is forged by Hephaestus?’”

The late night host jokingly asked what the secret is to Trump being a “medical marvel.” As an answer, he played a clip of a Fox News correspondent claiming that Trump’s sense of humor is the cause.

“Sense of humor decreases stress? Keeps you young looking?” Stewart incredulously asked. “If I may, just for schnicks, offer the counterargument?” The Comedy Central host then repeatedly circled his own face.

Stewart’s disbelief about Trump’s physical exam wasn’t an unwarranted potshot. The late night host used Monday’s episode to ask “How authoritarian is we?” a silly way of prodding the ethics and limitations of the current Trump administration. “I’ve got to tell you, I didn’t think he would get this authoritarian this fast,” the comedian said at the beginning of his opening monologue. To back up his argument that Trump is entering authoritarian territory, he showed clips of politicians fearfully agreeing with Trump and others laughing at his unfunny jokes. Stewart then compared these clips to how people acted around actual dictators like Kim Jong Un.

“The calling card of an authoritarian regime is that you must suspend that reality, that rationality, and then you test people by pushing the limits of that absurdity,” Stewart said. That’s when he highlighted Trump’s widely mocked medical exam. Watch the full monologue above.