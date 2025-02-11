Jon Stewart Admits Trump Is Right on This One Thing | Video

Jon Stewart and Donald Trump are actually in alignment on at least one issue: plastic straws.

As part of Trump’s efforts to roll back the efforts of the Biden administration, the President signed an executive order restoring plastic straws, citing how the paper ones “don’t work.” “Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“You — OK, he’s right on this one,” Stewart said on Monday night. “Those straws are f–king terrible, objectively terrible. I’m supposed to have some weird tissue paper dissolve in my mouth just cause turtles can’t figure out straws aren’t food? No. Don’t eat the tubes, you stupid turtles.”

Earlier in the monologue, the Comedy Central talent noted that everything Trump is currently doing is in the interest of “making America great again.” “Order one, roll back everything from the previous not-great administration. Regulations on the environment, regulations on the second amendment, the Title IX guidance,” Stewart said. “And not just the big s–t. You want to make America great again, you can’t skimp on the details.”

The rest of the episode, Stewart speculated how far back in American history Trump will have to go to make the country “great” again. Naturally, each time period came with its own extravagant mustache that Stewart popped onto his face, causing the audience to laugh as each one slowly peeled off.

It all came to a head when Stewart went back to the very beginning of America — 1776 — where he was applauded by special guest John Oliver for finally returning to the monarchy. Watch the monologue above.