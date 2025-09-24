‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s Tylenol Autism Presser and TikTok’s Rapture Crowd | Video

If you’ve been online in the last 24 hours, then chances are you’ve heard about President Donald Trump linking Tylenol to autism and/or some select TikTok users welcoming the rapture. Naturally, “The Daily Show” had plenty of opinions on both stories on Tuesday night.

“We are living in crazy times right now, people are feeling worried and depressed. However, there is some good news: the world is ending,” host Jordan Klepper joked at the top of the episode.

At that, news clips of Rapture-Tok content began playing, including people who are willingly selling their possessions ahead of the Biblical end-time event.

“Listen, if I believed my Earthly body was going to leave this worldly realm, my first reaction would not be to turn a profit on Carvana,” Klepper continued. “I just want to say how unfair the TikTok algorithm is. It’s giving some people a heads-up about the end of the world? Mine is all just videos of guys power-washing sidewalks.”

“And while some people may or may not depart this mortal coil, for those of us left behind, there’s a lot of s–t we have to deal with. Chief among those, our President,” Klepper then transitioned. “Yesterday, Donald Trump held a major press conference to announce the cause of Autism — and also to announce that RFK Jr. is officially a weirder color than him now.”

Play video

The next portion of the Comedy Central segment featured plenty of coverage from their Monday press conference — including Trump’s trouble pronouncing the word ‘Acetaminophen.’

“Now, I don’t want to suggest there’s been some disconcerting cognitive decline… but back in 2020, that mofo could spit out ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ no problem,” Klepper noted.

You can watch the rest of the “Daily Show” video to see which correspondents are actually rapture-worthy, above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central before streaming on Paramount+.