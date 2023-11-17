After nearly two decades, Andre 3000 is releasing a new album — made up entirely of flute music. So, on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Leslie Jones lost her mind a bit.

The former member of OutKast announced the news on Tuesday, describing the project — titled “New Blue Sun” — as “an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.” It even came with some video footage of Andre playing one of his flutes, which “The Daily Show” made sure to use.

“Oh, you know what? This is a beautiful, fascinating experiment in — ” Jordan Klepper began, before Jones cut him off (the two tag-teamed the headlines segment of the show on Thursday).

“No!” Jones screamed. “No it is not! I gotta say something Jordan; this man is one of the greatest rappers of all time. We have been waiting 17 years for this motherf—er to release a new album. And it’s all flute?! I’m gon’ kill somebody!”

“This is how you know the white people are winning,” she added. “Y’all done turned Andre 3000 into Jethro Tull!”

Klepper disagreed though, arguing that this is a “brave” move by Andre 3000. And to that, Jones actually did agree.

“Yeah it’s brave. ‘Cause if you play that s— in the hood, you gon’ get your ass beat,” she fired back.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.