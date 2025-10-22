‘The Daily Show’ Takes ‘Brave Political Stance’ That ‘Nazis Are Bad’ to Mock Trump’s Disgraced Watchdog Nominee | Video

“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta reiterated that he vehemently believes “Nazis are bad” after yet another worker in the Trump administration was tied to Nazi sympathizing and racist and antisemitic rhetoric.

“You might remember that last week, there was a little bit of a scandal where members of the Young Republicans group had a bunch of their texts leak, where they reportedly made jokes about sending people to gas chambers and how much they loved Hitler,” Kosta said on Tuesday, referring to Trump aide Michael Bartels & Co. “But it was a one-time thing. And now, hopefully, the Republican Party can move on from this isolated incident of Nazi text messages, right? Right?”

Naturally, the comedian pointed out that for the second week in a row, a Trump admin member has somehow been tied to Nazi-related rhetoric.

“President Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel is in jeopardy after the publication of a group chat,” Kosta said. “The nominee, Paul Ingrassia, saying, ‘I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time.’ Quote, ‘I will admit it.’ First of all, why do these guys who think they’re the master race always look like this? It’s never a Hemsworth. It’s always a big toe with eyes.”

The comedian continued: “But yes, we have yet another Republican apparently sending Nazi texts. And I’ve never heard someone say they have a Nazi streak before. That’s by far the worst streak you can have, even worse than the streaks I got freshman year in high school … And when you see his other reported texts, you know it wasn’t a streak. It was more like a lifestyle.”

The host then pointed to several of Ingrassia’s messages, including ones that likened MLK Jr. to a “1960s George Floyd” and saying his holiday should be canceled. He also said in the text messages that Martin Luther King Jr. Day belonged in the “seventh circle of hell” and proudly celebrated “white men and western civilization,” according to Politico.

Kosta also said that while he doesn’t believe in censoring people, he finds this pattern of racist and antisemitic rhetoric troubling.

“I don’t love people getting scrutinized for their private thoughts. But on the other hand, what I don’t love even more is Nazis getting nominated to our government,” he concluded. “Because I, Michael Kosta, believe Nazis are bad. And that’s my brave political stance of the day. Thank you. I know, I’m a hero. I’m a hero.”

You can watch the full Comedy Central segment in the video above.