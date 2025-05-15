‘The Daily Show’ Suggests ‘Sesame Street’ Builds Its Own Trump Tower to Help Re-Fund PBS: ‘Could Be a Win-Win’ | Video

“The Daily Show” suggested that PBS should consider building a Trump Tower in its iconic children’s series “Sesame Street” as a strategy to get their funding reinstated, given that it’s a tactic Syria is using with President Donald Trump amid his promises to lift U.S. sanctions on the country.

“You know what, PBS? Maybe you could learn from this,” host Jordan Klepper said sarcastically on Wednesday night’s episode, referring to Trump targeting the the publicly funded organization over its “radical woke propaganda.” “Instead of whining about Trump cutting children’s programming, have you thought of offering him a Trump Tower on ‘Sesame Street,’ you know? Could be a win-win.”

Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order that slashed the federal funding that’s distributed to PBS and NPR, two organizations that also keep their engines running through nearly a billion dollars in public funding. Trump described the outlets as “woke propaganda” that are disguised as ‘news.’”

The other side of Klepper’s joke was about Trump’s proposed plans to remove sanctions on Syria. During his Middle East tour, Trump said he would lift sanctions in an effort to give war-torn Syria “a chance at greatness.” The move comes after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa offered to build a Trump Tower in Syria’s capitol Damascus ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.

“But hey, you know what? Good on ya, Syria, whatever it takes,” Klepper joked.

Per The Independent, Syria’s business arrangements with the U.S. could also include access to Syrian oil and gas reserves for the U.S. and Israel.

You can watch the full “The Daily Show” segment in the video above.