‘The Daily Show’ Has the Cure for ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ | Video

TDS doesn’t only stand for “The Daily Show” nowadays — because Trump Derangement Syndrome is sweeping the nation.

As Comedy Central host Michael Kosta noted on Thursday night, five Republican lawmakers in Minnesota are apparently attempting to update the state’s definition of mental illness to include particular criticism against President Donald Trump.

“The only disease Trump can give you that doesn’t require you to notify recent sex partners,” Kosta joked of the Democratic Party’s fatal diagnosis. “Of course, in reality, Trump Derangement Syndrome is a fake mental illness coined by Right-wing trolls on social media. But that’s about to change.”

“I can already hear all the woke libs out there whining about this Minnesota bill,” he continued. “So let me just say: Is this bill perfect? No. Is the disease totally made up? Yes. Is this a huge waste of time and taxpayer money? Yes. Did one of the Republicans behind the bill just get arrested for soliciting a 17-year-old for prostitution? Well, as they say in Minnesota, ‘Oh, you betcha, officer.’”

Thankfully, there’s a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“But still, you have to admit that these past 100 days have caused very real stress for a large percentage of Americans,” Kosta added. “If that sounds like you, well, luckily, there’s a time-tested product out there to help you deal with it.”

Hang in there and see for yourself in the video, above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.