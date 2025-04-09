‘The Daily Show’ Scores Biggest Quarterly Share in 10 Years, Up 13% From 2024 | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has scored its best quarterly share of adults ages 18-49 since 2015, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The late night program earned a share of 3.94 in the first quarter of 2025, up 13% from a share of 3.48 in the first quarter of 2024, per Nielsen data. It’s also the best quarterly performance for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” since his return in the first quarter of 2024, with its share among 18 to 49 year olds growing 48% to 5.76 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.8 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Jon Stewart’s Monday episodes averaged 1.34 million total viewers in the first quarter of 2025, up 5% from 1.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to being the No. 1 series across all late night TV on Mondays with adults 18-49, “The Daily Show” was also the most-viewed cable program across social in March. “TDS” had its best social quarter ever with views growing 32% to 1.6 billion and engagements surging 145% to 113 million.

Stewart, who returned to “The Daily Show” in January 2024, was initially only expected to host through the 2024 presidential election. However, he’s extended his hosting gig on Monday nights through 2025.

The remaining shows are hosted by members of the “Daily Show” News Team, often led by Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng.

Stewart remains an executive producer on the series through 2025 and is expected to EP beyond that. Showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz also serves as an EP along with Stewart’s long-time manager, James “Babydoll” Dixon.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.