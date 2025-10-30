‘The Daily Show’ Slams South Korea’s President for Gifting Trump a Gold Crown: ‘Not Helping’ | Video

“The Daily Show” laid into South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung for gifting Donald Trump a gold-plated crown during his recent visit.

Host Desi Lydic slammed the regal present during Wednesday night’s monologue, in which she accused South Korea of tempting Trump with a “cool crown” a little over a week after the “No Kings” protests took place in the United States.

“A golden crown! What a lovely, thoughtful gift for our president,” Lydic sarcastically commented. “South Korea, can I just talk to you over here real quick. Hey! South Korea! What the f–k are you doing?”

She added: “We have been trying real hard over here to gently steer our president away from the whole king thing. And then you come along all, ‘Hey, President Trump, check out this cool crown. Try it on. Take it home with you.’ Not helping! Please, just give him a sack of money like a normal country and stop f–king up our s–t.”

In addition to the gold crown, Trump was awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, which is the highest honor in South Korea and often given to the president.

South Korea wasn’t the only country to give Trump lavish presents during his tour of Asia, as Japan notably gave the president fireworks and 250 cherry trees.

Lydic later roasted Trump for “collecting more items for his dress-up bin” amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.