‘The Daily Show’ Predicts the Epstein Files Will ‘Be More Censored Than the Airplane Version of Anora’ When Released | Video

“The Daily Show” expressed doubt on the revelations to come in the Epstein Files, suggesting United States Attorney General Pam Bondi will heavily censor the documents in the name of “national security.”

During Wednesday’s episode, host Ronny Chieng weighed in on both the House and Senate voting in favor of releasing the Epstein files — a fact he was in disbelief over.

“What the hell is happening here?” he noted. “Is Trump really going to release the Epstein files? He’s not going to burn them or hide them or put them on Barron’s head so no one can reach them?”

He continued: “I can’t believe this. Look, there’s just no way that this man is going to release Epstein files that he is in. I mean, he must have a plan to get out of this.”

At this point, news footage ran, explaining that the legislation allows for the attorney general to “withhold or redact personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files” if it jeopardizes an active investigation or national security.

“There we go. See? That’s how they’re going to keep these files secret — national security, America’s go-to justification,” Chieng joked. “It stops us from bringing shampoo on a plane. It puts tariffs on bananas. And soon, it can prevent you from seeing if the president is a pedophile.”

He added: “And, by the time Pam Bondi is done with these files, they’ll be more censored than the airplane version of ‘Anora.’”

Bondi, however, has defended that the Department of Justice will “continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency.”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.