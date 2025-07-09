‘The Daily Show’ Host Ronny Chieng Celebrates ‘Long Overdue’ End of Airport Shoes-Off Policy: ‘T-S-A! T-S-A!’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng says it’s time to stop whining – at least you can keep your shoes on at the airport.

“I know a lot of people out here are always like, oh, the news is so awful,” Chieng said Tuesday night on the Comedy Central show. “Everything is terrible. I hate fascism. Do something! Wah, wah, wah! Well, stop whining, OK, because finally there’s some great news for America.”

Chieng was referring to a Tuesday announcement from the TSA, which said travelers in the U.S. will no longer be required to take off their shoes at airport security checkpoints – and led the crowd in a chant of “TSA! TSA! TSA! TSA!”

“Yes, the TSA finally got fed up with yelling at people to take their shoes off — just like Asians when white people visit. Just take your shoes off, you barbarians, OK? There is no argument for shoes in the house. There’s feces on the sidewalk.”

The shoes-off policy dates back to the 9/11 terror attacks of nearly a quarter-century ago.

“Ending this policy is long overdue,” Chieng said. “It’s 2025. Terrorists don’t crash airplanes anymore, OK? Boeing crashes airplanes.”

Chieng did have at least one complaint about the policy change:

“The only people this is not good for is elites like me who, and I don’t want to brag here, have PreCheck,” he said. “What benefits do I still have over you plebs? Because I pay to keep my shoes on. And now, what, everyone else is just keeping their shoes on for free? So what the [BLEEP] am I paying for?”

