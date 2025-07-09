Megyn Kelly Slimes Alex Cooper’s ‘Ballgame’ Performance – and Podcast: ‘You Prostitute’ | Video

The boos for Alex Cooper’s warbling weekend performance of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field reverberated through Tuesday, when Megyn Kelly jeered not just the “Call Her Daddy” host’s singing, but her entire podcasting career and personal brand.

“She’s one step above that Bonnie Blue,” the “Megyn Kelly Show” host snarled during an appearance on “After Party With Emily Jashinsky.”

Cooper’s tongue-in-cheek performance was resoundingly booed during the Chicago Cubs’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night. Cooper signed a $125 million deal last year to bring her sex-themed podcast and producing skills to SiriusXM.

“Have you ever seen somebody with less class make more money being utterly classless?” Kelly said. “There’s a couple that come to mind, but you really have to try. That’s how she makes her money. She has zero class, and she deals day-to-day in abject vulgarity.”

Kelly said she has no problem with frisky content – but things Cooper takes it too far.

“There’s room for like, podcasts that talk about sex,” Kelly said. “I don’t say everybody’s got to be a Dr. Ruth … but this girl leans into vulgarity, true, deep vulgarity, and she seems to revel in it, and she wants my kids and anybody else’s kids to learn about sex this way. It’s another version of pornography.”

Cooper is the most listened-to female podcaster in the world and hosted an Olympics show for NBC during the Paris games. She launched “Call Her Daddy” in 2018 and the podcast was distributed by Barstool Sports and Spotify before her SiriusXM deal.

“The same reason you shouldn’t let your 12-year-old son watch the internet and see porn on there is the same reason you shouldn’t let your young child, whether they’re in their teens or young 20s, listen to this nitwit whose brand is classless vulgarity,” Kelly said. “I’m sorry, but that’s the truth about her. And for some reason, someone gave her the invitation to participate in the seventh-inning stretch.”

Kelly said if you’re a bad singer – and Cooper objectively is – the thing to do is at least make an earnest attempt.

“They probably wouldn’t have booed her, but she clearly was taking their song – I realize it’s at all baseball games – and taking a massive dump all over it, which is perfectly on brand for her, and her vulgarity and crassness. And they reacted accordingly.”

Indeed, they booed.

“You prostitute,” Kelly said.