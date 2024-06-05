Ronny Chieng has an unexpected solution for how America should manage its border crisis, which he shared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

“If America really wants to lock down the southern border, they should put Ticketmaster in charge of it,” Chieng said during his night hosting the Comedy Central series. “These guys are the best at making sure that nobody can actually get into the thing they want to. Everybody will be waiting in the queue for three hours, and then they find out that America’s already sold out. Yes, there will be massive unexplained fees.”

Chieng spent the first part of his opening monologue diving into America’s border crisis and President Biden’s response to it. The “Daily Show” correspondent and occasional host called border security one of Biden’s “biggest weaknesses.”

“It’s why he tired to make a border deal with Republicans earlier this year. It’s also why Republicans refused to make a deal with him,” Chieng said. “They were like, ‘How can we blame you for this if you fix it, you idiot?’”

Under Biden’s new crackdown, migrants will be deported from America without officials processing their asylum claims once the number of illegal border crossings each day hits a certain number. That number is reportedly 2,500 migrants a day. Since the country sees roughly 3,800 illegal crossings a day on average, it’s likely that this executive order will be activated immediately.

“We must face a simple truth. To protect America as a land that welcomes immigrants, we must first secure the border and secure it now,” President Biden said at a recent press conference. “If the United States doesn’t try to secure our border, there’s no limit to the number of people that may try to come here because there’s no better place on the planet than the United States of America.”

“I get it, dude, but if you don’t want people to come, maybe stop saying how awesome America is,” Chieng said. “‘It’s the best! You can’t come.’ Like start complimenting Canada for once.”