‘The Daily Show’ Asks ‘Are We the Drake’ in the US vs China Tariff Beef | Video

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng is starting to suspect the United States may be on the wrong side of history when it comes to the tariff war between the U.S. and China. Wednesday night’s opening monologue was entirely devoted to the issue, starting with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response to American Vice President JD Vance repeatedly calling Chinese citizens “peasants.”

“Let those American peasants wail before the 5,000-year-old civilization of the Chinese nation,” Xi said.

“F–k, that went so hard,” Chieng said on Wednesday night. “Oh no, are we the Drake in this beef? Are we the certified peasants?”

The late night host then countered that Xi’s 5,000-year-old flex isn’t as intimidating as Xi may think it is. “Half the people here don’t even think the Earth is that old,” Chineg said. “Also, let’s just be real. There’s no way that Americans are the peasants here. Do peasants have medical debt? Didn’t think so. Checkmate, China.”

As the segment continued, “The Daily Show” played a news clip discussing Chinese citizens mocking and insulting Vance on the social media site Weibo. And who should appear on that Chinese site? None other than fellow senior “Daily Show” correspondent and occasional host Michael Kosta. Naturally, Chieng didn’t take that well.

“How did the third whitest host of the Daily Show go viral in China before the Asian one? That’s f–ked up,” he asked as his studio audience laughed.

Chieng then asked if China was watching this right now. After apparently getting confirmation off screen, he switched into a Chinese dialect. “Hi, people in China. I don’t believe anything I’m saying right now. I’m just draining money from Paramount. Thank you for stealing this clip,” Chieng said. Watch the full monologue above.