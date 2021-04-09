Tucker Carlson has been under fire plenty this week after he endorsed the racist “Great Replacement” theory on this show Thursday night — the theory that foreign immigrants are coming to replace all the white people in America. And “The Daily Show” wants you to know this isn’t an outlier — Tucker frequently, in fact, pushes white nationalist talking points.

“If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter,” Tucker whined to guest Mark Steyn on Fox News Thursday night.

“So I don’t understand what we don’t understand cause, I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it.”

To pay tribute to Tucker’s racist rhetoric, “The Daily Show” dropped a little video on Friday night with a series of clips of Tucker saying things that are pretty much ripped from the white supremacist manifestos of the mass shooters in Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas.

As a helpful guide, the video shows the relevant text from the two manifestos at the bottom of the screen while Tucker is saying those talking points.

That video from “The Daily Show” is embedded up at the top of this article.

In response to Tucker’s defense of the racist “Great Replacement” theory, the Anti-Defamation League and some other Jewish groups demanded that Fox News fire the popular host. It’s not overly likely that the network will do so — Tucker is just playing to his audience.