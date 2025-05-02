‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s Stephen A. Smith Town Hall Gaffe as ‘Beautiful Mix of Racism and Dementia’ | Video

“The Daily Show’s” Michael Kosta mocked President Donald Trump’s recent phone interview appearance on NewsNation, questioning whether the president intentionally or unintentionally turned Smith’s inquiry about his Harvard University controversy into a racially-motivated conversation.

The comedian started off Thursday night’s episode by recounting the sports analyst asking Trump what his response was to those who may view his acts against Harvard as an “attack on academic freedom.” Instead of tackling the question head-on, Trump started talking about supposed riots in Harlem.

“Trump heard a Black man say Harvard and he thought, ‘He must have meant Harlem.’ What a beautiful mix of racism and dementia,” Kosta said mocking Trump. “‘It sounded like you asked about social security, but I’m going to assume you really asked about ‘Soul Plane.’ Not a great start, but maybe Donald Trump … maybe he can save it.”

Pivoting back to clips from the town hall, Trump goes on to say there have been protests against Harvard. For the record, there have not been any recent riots in Harlem, nor have there been any organized demonstrations against Harvard over its decisions to uphold and protect its DEI practices and initiatives.

“What is he talking about exactly? There were no riots in Harlem. They definitely didn’t go from the non-riots to protest Harvard,” Kosta said. “And none of that had anything to do with Stephen A’s question about academic freedom. It’s almost like he’s talking about Black stuff because Stephen A. Smith is Black.”

“The Daily Show” production continued to play the clip from Trump’s interview, during which the president suddenly shifted to boasting that he had “a very high Black vote.” The number of Black male voters for Trump roughly doubled in the 2024 presidential election. However, former Vice President Kamala Harris won 80% of the Black vote, per an exit poll by the Associated Press.

“I’m starting to think that maybe Trump should not be choosing the curriculum for the smartest college in the world,” Kosta said. “The answer was so dumbfounding that Stephen A., who is a professional interrupter, was left speechless for the first time in his life.”

Afterward, Kosta moved on to Smith’s “General Hospital” cameo appearance, but he had to throw in one more Trump bit to seal the comedic deal on his segment.

“I can’t wait to tune in next week to see if he has an evil twin Stephen B. Smith,” Kosta said, making light of Smith’s character, who fatally shoots a nurse in the episode. “I guess I got to start watching ‘General Hospital,’ or as Trump calls it, ‘General Harlem.’”

You can watch “The Daily Show” clip in the video above.