Stephen A. Smith Gets Trump’s Presidential Endorsement: ‘I’d Love To See Him Run’ | Video

Stephen A. Smith just extended his ESPN contract by 5 years in a deal reported to be worth as much as $100 million, a ton of money that could come in handy if he were to ever actually run for president.

Of course, that’s a huge if, but if he did, Donald Trump approves. Trump said so during his town hall interview on NewsNation, hosted by Chris Cuomo, that aired Wednesday night.

The event also featured Smith, as well as Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News star fired in 2017 after the New York Times reported that the network had paid millions to settle multiple sexual harassment lawsuits.

At one point, O’Reilly asked Trump if he had any advice for Smith if the ESPN host were to run for president.

“No, Stephen A., he is a good guy, a smart guy,” Trump replied. “I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him.”

“You know, A lot of these Democrats I watch, I say they have no chance. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I tell ya, I’d love to see him run,” Trump added, as Smith looked both amused and slightly embarrassed.

Watch the exchange below.

Smith isn’t much of a Donald Trump fan, as indicated back in February during the same episode of his podcast in which he revealed he has, kind of, considered running for president.

“After this election, I might entertain” running, he said, adding, “I just might change my mind one day. I doubt it, but I might. Because how much would it take to beat ya’ll. And Trump can’t run again. He’s done.”

Shortly after, Smith criticized the Trump administration’s attacks on diversity initiatives at length, saying in part, “what you’re really saying is we want white dominance again. That’s what you’re really saying. You want white dominance.”

The NewsNation Trump interview was conducted on the same day it was confirmed that the U.S. economy shrank during the first quarter of 2025 – largely thanks to the Trump administration’s economic policies.