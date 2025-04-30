Jimmy Fallon joked that President Donald Trump’s tariffs scandal has him pulling the same card Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, used to evade tough interview questions with CBS.

“To mark 100 days in office, Trump kicked off a multi-day media blitz that the White House is framing as a victory lap, and now all he needs is a victory. You can tell Trump just wants to focus on the positives,” Fallon joked as he opened his late night talk series “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday before going into an impression of Trump. “Today, when asked about his tariffs that tanked the economy, he said, ‘To quote Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, we’re not talking about this.’”

The comedian’s gag was referring to Belichick’s “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, during which his 24-year-old girlfriend Hudson intervened abruptly to stop the former NFL coach from answering a question about how the couple met.

Bill Belichick opened up to @tonydokoupil about his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who he calls his "creative muse," though both remain largely private about their connection. https://t.co/wXR3Mk07GS pic.twitter.com/9y5tlBeD6I — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 28, 2025

“How did you guys meet?” host Tony Dokoupil asked.

That’s when Hudson suddenly cut in from off-camera and said, “We’re not talking about this.”

“It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on,” Dokoupil explained in a voiceover afterward.

NBC Sports later reported the moment was not the only time Hudson interrupted the interview. “While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing,” the outlet wrote.

Fallon made the comparison in the midst of Trump’s discussions about the status of the country’s economy, particularly as it relates to his trade war with China.

During an interview with ABC News to mark the first 100 days in his second presidential term, he stood firm on his policies after facing widespread backlash for his battle with China.

“There is a lot of concern out there,” ABC’s Terry Moran told Trump. “People are worried, even some people who voted for you, saying, ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’ So, how do you answer those concerns?”

“Well, they did sign up for it, actually,” Trump responded. “And this is what I campaigned on. I said that we’ve been abused by other countries at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”

You can watch Fallon’s full segment in the video above.