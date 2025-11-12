“The Daily Show” praised President Donald Trump for unknowingly becoming more progressive with his proposed plan to give middle-class and low-income Americans $2,000 stimulus checks, a move host Josh Johnson said will work in Americans’ favor if everyone keeps quiet about it.

“Wait a second, OK. Trump’s making everybody pay tariffs, but only poor people are getting the $2,000 checks. So he’s just redistributing taxes from rich people to poor people. Did — did Donald Trump just stupid himself into socialism?” Johnson asked.

The comedian then realized this is an opportunity for Americans to use Trump’s apparent obliviousness to their advantage.

“I mean, you’re doing a great job, Mr. President. We always believed!” Johnson said, putting on a front. That’s when Johnson turned to his right camera to address Americans directly and inform them of his plot.

“Everybody, shut up, alright? Don’t say a word,” he said. “Let this play out and we’ll all have free healthcare by Christmas, alright?”

Watch the “Daily Show” clip below:

Johnson added that also means no more attacking the president with insulting names or personal jabs.

“Nobody, nobody, nobody, call him Mango Mamdani, alright?” Johnson said, before turning back to boost Trump’s ego. “Great idea, Mr. President. Very capitalism.”

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social to share that he wants to issue checks to Americans to help cover their healthcare costs, money that comes as a tariff “dividend,” which he says is being funded by the countries paying his tariff fees.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump said in his post on Sunday. “We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

Watch the full breakdown on “The Daily Show” in the video above.