‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Expands to 45-Minute Episodes
Supersized episodes of “The Daily Social Distancing Show” start airing Monday
Reid Nakamura | April 27, 2020 @ 11:02 AM
Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 11:13 AM
Comedy Central
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will start airing supersized episodes this week, Comedy Central announced Monday.
Starting Monday, April 27, the satirical news show will expand to 45-minute episodes in its regular 11 p.m. time slot. Noah and the team will continue to produce episodes remotely under the “Daily Social Distancing Show” banner.
“The Daily Show,” like all other late-night talk shows, was forced to shut down production last night due to the coronavirus outbreak. Remotely produced and distributed episodes of the show began airing on the linear network on March 23.
The program’s pandemic coverage has been a boon for Comedy Central, with recent interviews with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, garnering 45 million views across the network’s digital platforms.
In terms of linear ratings, “The Daily Show” currently stands as the most popular late-night show in the 18-34 demographic.
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
Photo credit: Getty Images
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra
