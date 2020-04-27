‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Expands to 45-Minute Episodes

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will start airing supersized episodes this week, Comedy Central announced Monday.

Starting Monday, April 27, the satirical news show will expand to 45-minute episodes in its regular 11 p.m. time slot. Noah and the team will continue to produce episodes remotely under the “Daily Social Distancing Show” banner.

“The Daily Show,” like all other late-night talk shows, was forced to shut down production last night due to the coronavirus outbreak. Remotely produced and distributed episodes of the show began airing on the linear network on March 23.

Also Read: 'The Daily Show' Channels Fox News to (Incorrectly) Explain Coronavirus (Video)

The program’s pandemic coverage has been a boon for Comedy Central, with recent interviews with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, garnering 45 million views across the network’s digital platforms.

In terms of linear ratings, “The Daily Show” currently stands as the most popular late-night show in the 18-34 demographic.