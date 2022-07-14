Omar Epps and Demi Singleton are among the latest cast additions to “The Deliverance,” Lee Daniels’ demonic possession feature for Netflix.

Also boarding the project are Miss Lawrence (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Bros”) and Anthony B. Jenkins (“Chicago Med,” “The Wonder Years”). The previously announced cast includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith and Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for her performance in Daniels’ 2009 film “Precious.” The film will also see Singleton reunite with her “King Richard” co-star and onscreen mother, Ellis.

“The Deliverance,” formerly titled “Demon House,” is based on the stories of Latoya Ammons and her family, who claim to have been possessed by demons and tormented by other supernatural forces in their Gary, Indiana, home. Per the film’s logline: “A mother fights for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.”

Along with Daniels, David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum and Thomas Westfall wrote the script. Producers are Tucker Tooley through Tooley Entertainment, Lee Daniels and Pam Williams through Lee Daniels Entertainment and Jackson Nguyen and Todd Crites through Turn Left Productions.

Greg Renker, Hilary Shor, Gregoire Gensollen and Jackie Shenoo will serve as executive producers.

Epps is known for his roles in “Love & Basketball,” “House” and 2018’s “Traffik,” while Singleton previously featured in the Forrest Whitaker crime series “Godfather of Harlem.” Epps is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox L.L.P. Singleton is repped by WME, M88 and The Lede Company.