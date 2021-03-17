‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for Season 2

Drew Barrymore’s eponymous daytime talk show has been picked up for a second season.

The CBS-produced talk show debuted in September to solid ratings for CBS stations and has since grown by double digits in both overall audience and the key demo of women 25-54.

“Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”

“We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected,” said Barrymore. “This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”

Barrymore serves as executive producer on the show alongside Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller.

The one hour nationally syndicated program is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. Featuring segments ranging “from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests,” the show is described by CBS as a “movement to march in the army of optimism” under Barrymore’s “infectious brand of humor and positivity.”