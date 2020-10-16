Move over Bloody Mary and Candyman.

Disney just dropped the trailer for “The Empty Man” — a mystical, horrifying entity that is summoned if you find an empty bottle on a bridge, blow into it and think of him. On the first night, you hear him. On the second night, you see him.

“And on the third night,” a teen asks his creepy young friend who wishes to summon him. “Well on the third night he finds you.”

That’s the setup for “The Empty Man,” a horror film based on the Boom! Studios graphic novels that opens this month. James Badge Dale plays a retired cop who investigates a group of teens in a Midwestern town who try to summon The Empty Man, only for locals to mysteriously disappear and put other peoples’ lives in danger.

David Prior directs the film based on a screenplay he wrote based on Cullen Bunn’s graphic novel. It’s an eerily simple-looking horror film opening just in time for Halloween, and 20th Century Studios will actually open the film in theaters on October 23, moving up on the schedule after other Disney titles were shuffled from the release calendar and pushed out of 2021.

Also starring in “The Empty Man” are Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

Check out the first trailer for “The Empty Man” above, and let him find you.