Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video.

In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.

Tory Kittles (Marcus) shows he knows how to strike a pose.

Meanwhile the team — Adam Goldberg’s Harry and Liza Lapira’s Mel see if they can match their series star face for face.

The Season 2 DVD release drops Sept. 20.

Here’s the Season 2 logline: As Robyn Mccall’s (Latifah) personal and professional lives collide, tensions begin to rise between her and her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes, ‘Doc McStuffins’)

in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2. Struggling to reconnect with Delilah, and after learning that her vigilante profile is gaining viral traction, McCall considers putting an end to her work as The Equalizer. Before making a hasty exit, she takes on an unexpected client, Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles, ‘Sons of Anarchy’), who enlists McCall’s help to find a highly skilled and elusive group of criminals involved in killing and injuring multiple police officers during a bank heist. Attempting to run down the bank robbers, they are shocked when their investigation leads them to the highest levels of U.S. intelligence and American politics.”