‘The Equalizer’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“The Equalizer” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, reuniting fans with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall and her crew.

The season premiere is set to follow McCall as she “races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this season.

When does season 5 premiere?

Season 5 of “The Equalizer” kicks off on Sunday, October 20.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you can watch the latest episode on CBS’ website the day after it airs. All four seasons of the show are currently available on the site as well. “The Equalizer” can also be watched on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

When do new episodes come out?

Season 5 of “The Equalizer” kicks off Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. But, beginning Nov. 3, it will move to its normal time slot, with new episodes releasing on CBS each Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

That said, Episode 4 will be preempted on Nov. 10, as CBS airs the season premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone.”

Here is the release schedule so far:

Episode 1: “The Lost Ones” — airs Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET

— airs Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET Episode 2: “Haunted Heights” — airs Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET

— airs Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET Episode 3: “Just Fans” — airs Sunday, November 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Watch a sneak peek