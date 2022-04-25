HBO is developing half-hour series “The Every,” with writer Rachel Axler. The project is based on the Dave Eggers book of the same name.

Here’s the logline: “When the world’s largest tech company merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, it creates the richest and most dangerous – and, oddly enough, the most beloved – monopoly ever known: The Every.”

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO programming, said in a statement. “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

The series will be written and executive produced by Axler (pictured above). Eggers will also executive produce alongside David Miner.

Eggers has written 12 books, including “A Hologram for the King” for which he was a finalist for the National Book Award. He is the founder of McSweeney’s and the co-founder of 826 Valencia, a youth writing center that has inspired similar programs around the world. He is also a co-founder of Scholar Match, which connects donors with students to make college accessible. His work has been translated into forty-two languages.

The project is part of Axler’s overall deal with HBO. Two of her four Primetime Emmy Awards were won for her work as writer-producer on HBO’s “Veep.”