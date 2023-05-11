The Tribeca Festival (presented by OKX) arrives June 7 and runs to June 18, and it’s bringing world premieres for an anticipated game prequel as well as a documentary about one of the most famous game creators of modern day.

“The Expanse: A Telltale Series” will see its world premiere at the festival. It’s a prequel to the popular science fiction show and will star Camina Drummer, played by actress Cara Gee.

Fans of video game history will also have something major to look forward to at the festival by way of “Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds,” a documentary “which takes viewers on a journey into the creative mind of Hideo Kojima.”

Fans of Kojima already know the impact he’s had on gaming, but for those uninitiated, his titles have routinely set the bar for surrealist entertainment in the medium, such as his most recent title “Death Stranding” which had players travel across the US as a ghost-haunted mailman responsible for safeguarding a baby trapped in a bottle.

Even games only supervised by Kojima, rather than full-on driven by the auteur (much like Tarantino develops his films), have had substantial culture influence in the gaming sphere, including “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” which effectively predicted Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency as well as his “Make America Great Again” slogan back in 2013. Prescient, bizarre, and (depending on the critic assigning adjectives) incredible are all descriptors for Kojima’s body of work.

The documentary is directed by Greg Milner and produced by Ben Hilton. On June 17, the festival’s special screening of the doc will be accompanied by a Q&A with Kojima himself.

“Stray Gods,” “Chants of Sennar,” and other upcoming titles will also see world premiere content at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, smaller releases that will get time in the limelight via the festival’s platform.