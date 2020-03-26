Twitter Suspends Right-Wing Site for Suggesting Readers Voluntarily Infect Themselves With Coronavirus

The Federalist’s article urges reads to “think outside the box”

| March 26, 2020 @ 7:41 AM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 7:42 AM

The Twitter account for the right-wing site The Federalist was suspended briefly on Wednesday for linking to its article that suggested readers voluntarily infect themselves with the coronavirus. The headline for the article read: “How Medical ‘Chickenpox Parties’ Could Turn the Tide of the Wuhan Virus.”

(The virus referenced in that headline is technically referred to as the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, though some have insisted on branding it the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” in spite of protest from health experts and China’s authorities.)

A Twitter spokesperson told TheWrap Thursday, “The account was temporarily locked and was required to delete the Tweet for violating the Twitter Rules regarding COVID-19.”

Also Read: Joe Scarborough Slams GOP for Being 'Ready to Euthanize' the Elderly for the Economy

The Federalist article in question urges readers, “It is time to think outside the box and seriously consider a third, somewhat unconventional alternative: controlled voluntary infection (CVI).”

The piece, by Douglas Perednia, goes on, “CVI involves allowing people at low risk for severe complications to deliberately contract COVID-19 in a socially and medically responsible way so they become immune to the disease.”

The goal of infecting people, per Perednia’s suggestion, is promoting “herd immunity” so Americans can get back to work and boost the economy. That thinking — that quarantine can’t continue and Americans must return to work, possibly risking infection — has been heralded by the lieutenant governor of Texas and President Donald Trump himself, while criticized by the likes of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

In its rules regarding information about the coronavirus, Twitter stated it is working in “close coordination with trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments” and will require accounts to remove tweets with a “description of treatments or protective measures which are not immediately harmful but are known to be ineffective” or “description of harmful treatments or protection measures which are known to be ineffective,” among others.

A representative for the Federalist — which has over 230,000 Twitter followers — did not immediately return a request for comment.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty
1 of 27

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue