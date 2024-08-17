‘The Five’ Cohost: Harris Had ‘Incredibly Good Day’ With Economic Plan vs. Trump ‘Ranting and Raving’ at His Golf Club | Video

Jessica Tarlov, the lone Democrat on Fox News’ “The Five” panel, contrasted recent performances of the two main presidential candidates on Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris, she said, “had an incredibly good day in revealing her economic plan,” while former President Donald Trump was “ranting and raving” at his golf club.

Tarlov noted that Harris, unlike President Joe Biden, mentioned in her speech Friday that the price of bread has gone up 50%, adding that Harris is adopting more of a Bill Clinton-esque “I feel your pain” approach.

“I think that this was an incredibly good day for Kamala,” Tarlov continued. “She was able to introduce herself to the American public in a way she hadn’t before.”

The TV host then compared Harris’ speech to the one Trump gave on Thursday: “You had President Trump, someone who grew up a millionaire, became a billionaire, standing in front of his golf club, ranting and raving about everything, lying about everything from GDP rates to poverty rates to energy production, et cetera.”

“You have Kamala Harris, someone talking about her middle-class upbringing, the fact her family rented throughout their lives so she knows what it means for people out there who can’t get on the property ladder, someone who worked at McDonald’s through college,” Tarlov continued. “You couldn’t have a starker juxtaposition between these two candidates.”

However, Jeanine Pirro dismissed Harris’ plan to end price gouging as “communism” and compared her to former Soviet Head of State Joseph Stalin.

She also wondered why Harris, a former Attorney General of California, hadn’t already convened all the states’ AGs to fix price-gouging at the state level. “No, she waits until now,” Pirro said. You can watch the discussion in the video embedded above.