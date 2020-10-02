‘The Flash': Billy Crudup Back to Play Henry Allen in DC Superhero Movie

“The Morning Show” Emmy winning actor Billy Crudup is back in talks to play Henry Allen in DC Films and Warner Bros’ “The Flash,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. For the non fanboy set, Henry Allen is the father of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

Crudup last played Henry Allen in 2017’s “Justice League.”

Crudup has been associated with the role as far back as 2016 when he first got cast to play the role. Rick Famuyiwa was attached at that time to direct “The Flash” solo film, and eventually left. Then in March 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein got attached as directors but left the project a year later over creative differences.

Ben Affleck to Return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Movie

The plot of “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.

“It: Chapter Two” director Andrés Muschietti is set to direct “The Flash” movie from the latest draft of the script from “Birds of Prey” writer Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing.

“The Flash” is eyeing a Q1 2021 production start, subject to covid-19 protocols.

Crudup is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management.