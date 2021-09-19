‘The Flash’ Director Teases the Big Team Up With a Double-Dose of Batman

“The Flash” is still more than a year away, but director Andy Muschietti is teasing the big team up to come between The Flash and Batman, who will be played by both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.



In a post on Instagram, Muschietti posted a teaser pic depicting Keaton’s famous Batman suit that he wore back in 1989…only the suit has been spray painted red with The Flash’s golden lightning bolt over it. Whether this is simply a stylish way to hint at the crossover to come or a clue to how they will join forces remains to be seen.

“The Flash” will be Muschietti’s first film after directing the “It” films in 2017 and 2019, which combined for over $1 billion at the box office. Written by “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson and inspired by the famous comic book “Flashpoint,” “The Flash” sees Barry Allen use his powers to travel back in time to try to save his mother before her death. But in doing so, he causes unexpected changes to his life and his surroundings, as he comes face-to-face with two incarnations of Bruce Wayne, a man who knows all too well what it’s like to lose parents as a child.



More info on “The Flash” is expected to be revealed at DC FanDome, an online showcase of upcoming DC comics, video games, films and TV shows. The film will be released Nov. 4, 2022.