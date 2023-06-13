The Bennifer era is back upon us. All eyes -- and cameras -- were upon Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at "The Flash" premiere at Ovation Hollywood Monday night.
Affleck reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the superhero spin-off. Ezra Miller is back as the titular lead, but the actor kept a relatively low profile on the red carpet.
In addition to the cast and crew, there was a strong "Never Have I Ever" presence, with actors Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Michael Cimino all in attendance. Also showing her support was Jessica Chastain, though she does not appear in the movie (but she is good friends with director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and actor Michael Shannon).
The DC film opens June 16. In the film, worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. For example, there's not only Affleck's Batman, but also a Batman played by Michael Keaton, who donned the Batsuit in the 1989 blockbuster.
