‘The Flash’ Premiere Red Carpet: All Eyes on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Though They Mostly Had Eyes For Each Other (Photos)

Ezra Miller kept a relatively low profile at the premiere of his solo film

| June 13, 2023 @ 2:56 PM
ben-affleck-jennifer-lopez

Getty Images

Getty

The Bennifer era is back upon us. All eyes -- and cameras -- were upon Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at "The Flash" premiere at Ovation Hollywood Monday night.

 

Affleck reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the superhero spin-off. Ezra Miller is back as the titular lead, but the actor kept a relatively low profile on the red carpet.

In addition to the cast and crew, there was a strong "Never Have I Ever" presence, with actors Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Michael Cimino all in attendance. Also showing her support was Jessica Chastain, though she does not appear in the movie (but she is good friends with director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and actor Michael Shannon).

 

The DC film opens June 16. In the film, worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. For example, there's not only Affleck's Batman, but also a Batman played by Michael Keaton, who donned the Batsuit in the 1989 blockbuster.

 

Click through to see more red carpet photos from "The Flash" premiere.

Getty

All eyes may have been on Bennifer, but they mostly had eyes for themselves.

Getty

Lopez and Affleck wed in August 2022.

Getty

Ezra Miller kept a relatively low profile. Their jacket featured a lightning motif.

Getty

New DC chief James Gunn arrived with wife Jennifer Holland.

Getty

Antje Trau (Faora) and Michael Shannon (Zod) look very different outside of their Kryptonian costumes.

Getty

Ron Livingston, who plays Henry Allen, brought his daughter Gracie along and made it a father-daughter affair.

Getty

It looks like Sasha Calle loved wearing a cape so much as Supergirl she wore one on the red carpet.

Getty

Producer Barbara Muschietti, Maribel Verdu (Nora Allen) and Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El) made for a tremendous trio.

Getty

Producer Barbara Muschietti and director Andy Muschietti made it a brother-sister affair.

Getty

Jessica Chastain showed up to support the film.

Getty

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked dapper as always.

Getty

Did Xochitl Gomez ("Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness") use her dimension traveling powers to go from the MCU to the DCEU?

Getty

"Never Have I Ever" was well-represented at the premiere, with Lee Rodriguez among several cast members in attendance.

Getty

We've never seen Richa Moorjani look more stunning.

Getty

Michael Cimino rounded out the trio of Netflix stars sporting his longer hair.

Getty

Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) came to support his fellow superheoes.

Getty

Comic superfans Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were in attendance.

Getty

Dove Cameron vamped it up in all black.

Getty

Dove Cameron gave her BFF Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) a kiss on the carpet.

Getty

"Black-ish" star Miles Brown is all grown-up! The now 18-year-old sported a mustache on the red carpet.

Getty

Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) is another child star who's grown up before our eyes!

Getty

Madisyn Shipman donned her DC best, wearing Flash colors (red and orange) and lightning bolt earrings.

Getty

"The Woman King" star Thuso Mbedu also showed up to the superhero screening.