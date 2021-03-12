‘The Flash': Maribel Verdú to Play Nora Allen in Superhero Movie

Spanish actress Maribel Verdú, best known for roles in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth,” is set play Nora Allen, the mother of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in “The Flash” solo movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Additionally, Billy Crudup will no longer play Henry Allen, Barry’s father, in film due to scheduling conflicts with Apple’s “The Morning Show.” Crudup’s final performance as Henry Allen will be in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” which will premiere on HBO MAX on March 18.

As reported yesterday, Kiersey Clemons closed her deal to reprise her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Barry Allen. The film is eyeing a spring-summer production start.

Sasha Calle to Play Supergirl in 'The Flash' Movie for Warner Bros and DC

Ben Affleck’s Batman is not the only Batman to return, as Michael Keaton will return to the role of Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, as TheWrap first exclusively reported.

The plot of “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.

“It: Chapter Two” director Andrés Muschietti is set to direct “The Flash” movie from the latest draft of the script from “Birds of Prey” writer Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing.

Maribel Verdú is a veteran of Spain’s film and television industry and has been nominated numerous times for the country’s Goya Awards, winning twice.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.