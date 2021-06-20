‘The Flash’ Set Photos Reveal First Full Look at Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl Costume

Just two days after director fans caught a glimpse of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl suit on Instagram, new images from set have surfaced that give a first look at Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

The new images feature Calle in the Supergirl suit, hooked up and ready to fly. There’s also a photo of a stern-looking Keaton dressed in a suit as Batman’s alter-ego that was first posted on Twitter on June 20.

“The Flash” film is directed by Andy Muschietti, who’s known for his work directing 2017’s “It” and the subsequent 2019 sequel, “It Chapter Two.” “The Flash” is set to come out in theaters Nov. 4, 2022.

This version of Supergirl’s suit is a bit different than what fans have come to recognize on the girl of steel. Typically, the suit is similar to Superman’s, in that it is mostly blue (save for the House of El crest) and topped off with a red cape. But in “The Flash,” the cape looks to be gone altogether.

In its place is a suit more reminiscent of Spider-Man — all one piece, and two-toned in color. Where that typical red cape would be is just red fabric. In fact, for those who have read recent comics, it’s definitely a bit familiar. Tom Taylor, a DC Comics writer who worked with Bruno Redondo to introduce a new Supergirl to the lore, was impressed by the images.

“In 2014, @Bruno_Redondo_F and I created a new #Supergirl, Lara Lane Kent,” Taylor wrote. “And… well, Sasha Calle as Supergirl is uncanny.”

With “The Flash,” Sasha Calle joins an impressive line-up of live-action Superwomen. Helen Slater first played Supergirl, aka Kara Danvers, in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie, and returned to play Eliza Danvers, mother to Melissa Benoist’s take on Kryptonian heroine in The CW’s “Supergirl,” currently filming its final season.