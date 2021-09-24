‘The Flight Attendant’ Adds Trio of Series Regulars for Season 2

HBO Max is filling out the passenger list for the second season of “The Flight Attendant,” adding three series regulars and six recurring guest stars.

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria will join Kaley Cuoco as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo appearing as recurring guest stars.

McRae will play CIA officer Benajmin Berry, “who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets.” Hernandez will play Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues often get in the way of her job. Soria will play Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover.

Here is the logline for Season 2, courtesy of HBO Max:

Season two of ‘The Flight Attendant’ finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Along with Cuoco, Season 1 stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez will all return, as will recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall.

Season 2 has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

“The Flight Attendant” is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.