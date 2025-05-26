‘The Four Seasons’ Filmed in These Stunning New York (and Puerto Rico) Locations

In “The Four Seasons,” three couples take four very eventful joint vacations to incredibly scenic places, including an island getaway and a ski trip.

Series co-creator and star Tina Fey explained to Tudum why most of the series takes place in New York State: “New York is a beautiful and magical state. It’s a really, really beautiful place to get these four seasons.”

The series, a remake of the 1981 film of the same name, stars Tina Fey as Kate, Will Forte as Jack, Steve Carell as Nick, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude and Erika Henningsen as Ginny.

Here’s where the eight episodes were filmed:

Episodes 1 & 2 – Spring

Will Forte as Jack, Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Steve Carell as Nick, and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: JON PACK/Netflix)

In the first two episodes, set during the spring, the group reunites at their Hudson Valley lake house where Nick and Anne live. Filming took place in Cold Spring, Newburgh, and Fishkill, New York.

Episodes 3 & 4 – Summer

Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: Francisco Roman/Netflix)

The two summer episodes, in which the group vacations at an eco resort chosen by Ginny, was filmed in Puerto Rico. Danny and Claude get tired of roughing it sneak off to an oceanside luxury hotel, which in real-life is the El Conquistador Resort.

Episodes 5 & 6 – Fall

Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, Ashlyn Maddox as Beth, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 105 of The Four Seasons (CREDIT. Jon Pack/Netflix)

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York is the setting for when the group visit their alma mater for parents weekend. The group also takes a trip to a record store, The Vinyl Room in the town of Beacon.

Episodes 7 & 8 – Winter

Colman Domingo as Danny in Episode 107 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix)

The two winter episodes, including a ski trip, were filmed at Mount Peter in Warwick, New York.

All episodes of “The Four Seasons” are now streaming on Netflix.