‘The Four Seasons’ Filmed in These Stunning New York (and Puerto Rico) Locations

The Netflix comedy series follows four couples over several group vacations

The Four Seasons 106
Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 106 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: JON PACK/Netflix)

In “The Four Seasons,” three couples take four very eventful joint vacations to incredibly scenic places, including an island getaway and a ski trip.

Series co-creator and star Tina Fey explained to Tudum why most of the series takes place in New York State: “New York is a beautiful and magical state. It’s a really, really beautiful place to get these four seasons.”

The series, a remake of the 1981 film of the same name, stars Tina Fey as Kate, Will Forte as Jack, Steve Carell as Nick, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude and Erika Henningsen as Ginny.

Here’s where the eight episodes were filmed:

Episodes 1 & 2 – Spring

The Four Seasons 101
Will Forte as Jack, Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Steve Carell as Nick, and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: JON PACK/Netflix)

In the first two episodes, set during the spring, the group reunites at their Hudson Valley lake house where Nick and Anne live. Filming took place in Cold Spring, Newburgh, and Fishkill, New York.

Episodes 3 & 4 – Summer

The Four Seasons 103
Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: Francisco Roman/Netflix)

The two summer episodes, in which the group vacations at an eco resort chosen by Ginny, was filmed in Puerto Rico. Danny and Claude get tired of roughing it sneak off to an oceanside luxury hotel, which in real-life is the El Conquistador Resort.

Episodes 5 & 6 – Fall

The Four Seasons 105
Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, Ashlyn Maddox as Beth, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 105 of The Four Seasons (CREDIT. Jon Pack/Netflix)

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York is the setting for when the group visit their alma mater for parents weekend. The group also takes a trip to a record store, The Vinyl Room in the town of Beacon.

Episodes 7 & 8 – Winter

The Four Seasons 107
Colman Domingo as Danny in Episode 107 of The Four Seasons. (CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix)

The two winter episodes, including a ski trip, were filmed at Mount Peter in Warwick, New York.

All episodes of “The Four Seasons” are now streaming on Netflix.

A woman with brown hair in a white flowing top smiles at someone out of frame. There is blue light behind her.
Read Next
Netflix's 'The Four Seasons' Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap including a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award in 2023 for her profile of trans pioneer Marlene Parker. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be…

Comments