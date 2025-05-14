‘The Four Seasons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

There’s more “Four Seasons” to come.

Netflix has granted a Season 2 renewal to “The Four Seasons,” the TV adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie of the same name, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced during Netflix’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. Like Season 1, the second installment will consist of eight episodes.

News of the renewal comes less than two weeks after the show, which hails from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, launched on May 1. “The Four Seasons” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV show during the week of April 28 with 11.9 million views, and grew the following week to reach 12.5 million views.

In “The Four Seasons,” Fey stars alongside Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo and Steve Carell.

Like Alda’s 1981 movie, the show centers on six old friends who head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up, per the official logline. The first season follows the friends on four vacations, spotlighting how this shake-up affects the group’s dynamic.

“We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean and picking fights in a hot tub,” Fey, Fisher and Wigfield wrote in a joint statement. “See you on our next vacation together!”

Fey, Fisher and Wigfield serve as co-creators, co-showrunners, EPs and writers, with Fisher also serving as a director for the show. Additional EPs include David Miner, Jeff Richmond and Eric Gurian.

“The Four Seasons” is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

“The Four Seasons” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.