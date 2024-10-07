‘The Franchise’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

How exactly do massive franchise superhero films come together? Well, “The Franchise” is going to show fans — sort of.

The new series, set to premiere on HBO and Max, is entirely fictional, but it is about a film crew working to put together the next installment in a major superhero franchise. It pokes fun at many real assumptions about these films.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch new episodes.

“The Franchise” kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Is it streaming or on regular TV?

Both! The series will premiere on HBO but will also be available to stream on Max.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes will premiere on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The eight-episode season will release one new episode weekly through Nov. 24th. Here’s how that breaks down:

Episode 1: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Episode 2: Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunday, Oct. 13 Episode 3: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 3

Sunday, Nov. 3 Episode 6: Sunday, Nov. 10

Sunday, Nov. 10 Episode 7: Sunday, Nov. 17

Sunday, Nov. 17 Episode 8 (finale): Sunday, Nov. 24

What is “The Franchise” about?

From executive producers Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis; “The Franchise” is a comedy satirizing Hollywood in many ways.

Per the official logline: “A hopeful crew finds themselves trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero moviemaking.“

The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who also serves as showrunner.

Who stars in “The Franchise”?

The series boasts a large cast, including Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Aya Cash (“The Boys”), Billy Magnussen (“Into the Woods”), Jessica Hynes, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl also appear as recurring guest stars.

