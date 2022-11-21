In a first trailer for “The Game” Season 2, shared exclusively with TheWrap, players on and off the field are tested by the pro football league’s unionization efforts, which leads to confrontation, betrayals and, of course, power plays. The sophomore season of the Paramount+ revival series will premiere with two episodes on Dec. 15.

“The Game” stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman. Per the sports drama’s logline, it offers a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play ‘The Game.'” In Season 2, the drama and laughs double as the core group fights to survive the storms of change.

Guest stars returning to the series to reprise their roles include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher and legacy cast members Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. Season 2 will also include appearances by legacy cast members Rick Fox as himself and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee.

Executive producers are showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Peter O’Fallon, Barry Safchik and Michael Platt also serve as EPs. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

“The Game,” which originally ran from 2006 to 2015 on The CW and then BET, was a spinoff to the popular aughts sitcom “Girlfriends,” both created by Brock Akil. The show’s premise focused on a group of women who have relationships with pro football players, with the cast including Tia Mowry, Brittany Daniel, Brandy Norwood, Lauren London and Jay Ellis. Both the original series and Season 1 of the revival are streaming on Paramount+.

Following its Dec. 15 premiere, “The Game” Season 2 will drop episodes weekly every Thursday.