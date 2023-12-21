‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed by HBO for a 3rd Season

HBO has renewed “The Gilded Age” for a third season days after the period drama’s finale delivered a series high in viewers.

The network said Thursday that the eighth and final episode of the latest season reached a series high as it gained in premiere-night viewers for a sixth consecutive week.

“We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and ‘The Gilded Age’ family have achieved,” HBO programming executive VP of drama series and films Francesca Orsi said. “From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”

Season 2 of Julian Fellowes’ (“Downton Abbey”) latest drama series premiered Oct. 29 on HBO and Max and rolled out weekly through this past Sunday.

“There is much more story to tell with ‘The Gilded Age,’” Universal Television president Erin Underhill said in a statement. “We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season…you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

The ensemble cast of the sprawling historical television series includes Nathan Lane, Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

“Season 2 of ‘The Gilded Age’ begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected,” the official logline of the show says. “Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.”

Executive produced by Gareth Neame as well as director David Crockett, and produced by Michael Engler, the show is also executive produced by Bob Greenblatt, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and writer Sonja Warfield. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.

Dessi Gomez contributed to this report.